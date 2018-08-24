Pulse.com.gh logo
The NDC MP said Mahama has distanced himself from Stan Dogbe after the Ghana@59 brochure scandal in 2016.

  • Published:
Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has revealed that former President John Mahama has separated with his trusted aide, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe.

He said Mahama distanced himself from Stan Dogbe after the Ghana@59 brochure scandal in 2016.

He made this known after some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said Stan Dogbe was given too much power under Mahama.

Some said Mahama gave too much power to his close friend, Stan Dogbe who was a presidential staffer. A situation some believes caused the downfall of the NDC adminstration.

Speaking on Joy TV, the NDC MP said "After the Independence Square brochure brouhaha, I was privileged to meet the President…he told me what he was trying to do and he did it. But people simply did not appreciate what he had done. Stan Dogbe, before the Independence Day celebration thing, was always with the President [but] after that Stan Dogbe was never with the President."

Error-ridden brochure

In 2016, Ghana's 59 Independence Day celebration was marred by some embarrassing mistakes in the anniversary brochure.

Among the numerous errors in the brochure is a designation of the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, as President of the Republic of Ghana, as well as other numerous spelling and grammatical mistakes.

Uhuru Kenyatta and Jose Mario Vaz of Guinea-Bissau joined Mahama at the Black Star Square, in Accra on March 6 for the celebration.

Acting Director, of the Information Service Department, Francis Kwarteng Arthur who took full responsibility for the misrepresentations in the brochure and apologized has since been sacked.

