The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is under being forced and under pressure to sack him from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, some MPs in the Eastern and Ashanti region want him sacked from the party.

He has vowed to campaign against them in the 2020 elections.

Kennedy Agyapong's many talks and counsels on radio and TV are regarded as noise by some members of the NPP.

He has been one of the fiercest critics of the Nana Addo's government.

He openly does in the media; a development party executives observe is subjecting the elephant family to public ridicule.

In 2017, he levelled wild allegations against some unnamed presidential staffers indicating that they demand a minimum of $20,000 from persons seeking to see the president before allowing them, a comment that has been widely criticized by the party.

He said he has resolved not to comment further on any development in the party because he has been branded loud-mouthed.

Speaking on NET 2 TV monitored by Pulse.com.gh, the vociferous politician said there were too many ingrates and backbiting within the NPP and vowed to expose them.

"When I was in China they were writing letters to convince the president to sack me from the party, it was John Boadu who defended me…and I don’t blame the president because everyone knows he likes me and so persistently they tell him, he is over pampering me, why would he not support them to sack me from the party.

"President Kufuor during his time realised he had made mistakes but it was too late and this government is doing the same mistake. They are always calling my name, the pressure on him [Akufo-Addo] to sack me from the party, he called John Boadu to write a letter. I’m pained but I’m quiet, on the said day, I cried before Frema [Chief of Staff]. What hurt most is that Nana Akufo-Addo does not know what those people said about him before he became president and today, they are enjoying. I swear to God when I’m done in 2020, I’ll campaign against some people in the Ashanti and Eastern region," he said.