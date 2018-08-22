Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo won't win 2020 elections on a silver platter - NPP MP


Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a silver platter - NPP MP

Kennedy Agyapong said it will be doom for the NPP and Nana Addo if the concerns raised by the party faithful are not addressed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has predicted that it will be tough for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the general election in 2020.

He said Nana Addo will not win on a silver platter following some issues raised by the grassroots of the party.

He said "I will not say 2020 is a done deal for Akufo-Addo. I’m a good politician. I’m a grassroots person. The NPP people are annoyed. The grassroots are not seeing anything. So it’s not as easy as that so we have to correct those things."

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, the maverick politician said it will be doom for the NPP and Nana Addo if the concerns raised by the party faithful are not addressed.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

The tough speaking MP added that the slow execution of government contracts are hindering the effective work of the party at the grassroots level making it difficult for them to support the party in 2020.

According to him, there are some [NPP grassroots] who "need just GH¢200 to do business" but do not get any support urging the President to resource the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre [MASLOC] to help the grassroots do their own business.

"Someone needs GH¢500 so can’t you give them such monies from MASLOC? Resource MASLOC to enable it take care of the ordinary people," he stated.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

