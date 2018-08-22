Kennedy Agyapong said it will be doom for the NPP and Nana Addo if the concerns raised by the party faithful are not addressed.
He said Nana Addo will not win on a silver platter following some issues raised by the grassroots of the party.
He said "I will not say 2020 is a done deal for Akufo-Addo. I’m a good politician. I’m a grassroots person. The NPP people are annoyed. The grassroots are not seeing anything. So it’s not as easy as that so we have to correct those things."
The tough speaking MP added that the slow execution of government contracts are hindering the effective work of the party at the grassroots level making it difficult for them to support the party in 2020.
"Someone needs GH¢500 so can’t you give them such monies from MASLOC? Resource MASLOC to enable it take care of the ordinary people," he stated.