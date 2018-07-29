Parliament fails to sanction Kennedy Agyapong before break

news

Parliament on Saturday deferred the recommendations of the Privileges Committee to either suspended or reprimand the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, at the pre-sitting meeting, the decision was taken that the House should not end the meeting with differences.

READ MORE: I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of Parliament

He said the House decided to defer the decision on Mr Agyapong.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu denied the suggestion that the matter was not taken because Parliament wanted to protect its own.

The Privileges Committee found him guilty of bringing the image of parliament into disrepute after saying in broadcast interviews that "Parliament is cheap" and "Parliament is useless."

The committee in its report said: "The committee has carefully considered the matter in the light of the totality of the evidence gathered and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, the standing orders and other relevant enactment, and concluded that the honourable member for Assin Central constituency Mr. Ken Ohene Agyapong is indeed in contempt of Parliament for the remarks he made that "Parliament is cheap" and "Parliament is useless.

"Accordingly, the committee recommends to the House to adopt its report and sanction honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong by suspending him for the rest of this session or reprimand him".

Kennedy Agyapong during the hearing on Monday, July 23, told the privileges committee that if the House feels slighted by his comments made on NET2 TV, he apologises for making them.

READ MORE: Ken Agyapong apologises to Parliament; says he’s not a tin god

He said: "I don’t mind retracting that word [cheap] but I want to say that I never said parliament was useless."

"I am not a tin god, no! but I was furious at Muntaka because he also did not cross-check his facts and put everything together...he attacked me on radio saying all sorts of things. Today that the evidence has come out what are we all sitting here going to say?"