Privileges Committee to suspend Kennedy Agyapong

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has recommended sanctions against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for allegedly bringing the name of the House into disrepute.

The committee in its report said: "The committee has carefully considered the matter in the light of the totality of the evidence gathered and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, the standing orders and other relevant enactment, and concluded that the honourable member for Assin Central constituency Mr. Ken Ohene Agyapong is indeed in contempt of Parliament for the remarks he made that "Parliament is cheap" and "Parliament is useless.

"Accordingly, the committee recommends to the House to adopt its report and sanction honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong by suspending him for the rest of this session or reprimand him".

Kennedy Agyapong during hearing on Monday, July 23, told the privileges committee that if the House feels slighted by his comments made on NET2 TV, he apologises for making them.

He said "I don’t mind retracting that word [cheap] but I want to say that I never said parliament was useless."

He added: "I am not a tin god, no! but I was furious at Muntaka because he also did not cross-check his facts and put everything together...he attacked me on radio saying all sorts of things. Today that the evidence has come out what are we all sitting here going to say?"