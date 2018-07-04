3 NPP MPs boycott Kennedy Agyapong's trial

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong appeared before Parliament's Disciplinary Committee over his attacks on the Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

The Privileges Committee hearing the contempt cases against him yesterday, June 3, adjourned its sitting indefinitely following an objection raised by counsel for the maverick NPP MP.

Counsel for the embattled MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and K.T. Hammond, drew the committee's attention to a letter signed by three members of the committee, who have expressed their intention to recuse themselves owing to their special relationship with Kennedy Agyapong.

READ MORE: Anas and Tiger Eye PI react to Kennedy Agyapong’s video

The three NPP MPs from the Central Region, Cynthia Morrison, MP for Agona West; Naana Eyiah, MP for Gomoa Central and Samuel Nsowa-Djan, MP for Upper Denkyira West, argued based on Order 164 (4) of the Standing Orders of Parliament that the "respondent contemnor is the caucus chairman for Central Region and all of us have a close relationship with. We are unable therefore to discharge our duties without bias."

The lawyers of the accused MP argued among other things that some members of the committee had prejudiced themselves by commenting on the matter through interviews with journalists ahead of the hearing.

The issue of the three members of Privileges Committee, who officially wrote to the committee, became contentious, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

The three NPP MPs said they cannot take part in proceedings because their judgement may be affected by their relationship with Agyapong.

READ ALSO: Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jail

The Chairman of the committee after properly being served with the letter suspended the hearing for the request to be considered.

Ken Agyapong may be sanctioned based on the outcome of the probe by the Privileges Committee.