Ken Agyapong apologises to Parliament; says he’s not a tin god


Kennedy Agyapong is reported to have described Parliament as “useless and cheap” during a rant on Accra-based Net2 TV.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has rendered an apology to his colleagues in Parliament over certain unsavoury comments he made against the House.

The maverick MP is reported to have described Parliament as “useless and cheap” during a rant on Accra-based Net2 TV.

He was subsequently dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

This was after a public fallout between the two MPs, which degenerated into a series of exchanges on radio.

However, appearing before Parliament on Monday, Mr. Agyapong apologized to the House, but said he never used the word “useless” to describe his honourable colleagues.

He insisted that he described Parliament as cheap and not useless, as had been alleged by the Minority Chief Whip.

“I do not have a problem if Parliament feels offended. I apologize. I’m not a tin god..,”  Mr. Agyapong said when he appeared before the Privileges Committee.

He explained that he could not control his anger because the Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Nsenkyire had insulted him [Agyapong], claiming that he was not fit to be an MP.

He added that his leader (Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) also joined in the fray and that irked him, causing the outburst.

He, however, ended his submission by saying his comments were misquoted and taken out of context.

