We must unite with unhappy NPP members - Kwabena Boateng, Ejisu MP-elect

The by-election, prompted by the untimely passing of the revered Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024, thrust Boateng into the spotlight. In his acceptance speech, Boateng underscored the significance of bridging the gap with disgruntled members within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fold as they gear up for the pivotal 2024 elections.

"Political parties are built with multitudes; you need the people," Boateng stated emphatically, signalling his commitment to inclusive governance. "My task is to go down there and be with my people, listen to them, and whatever constitutes the disagreements, my job is to make sure that we jaw-jaw and find a common ground that will benefit the party."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks reflect a strategic approach to harnessing internal cohesion, acknowledging the inevitable rifts that often emerge post-election. Boateng's call for reconciliation echoes the sentiment of a leader keen on fortifying the party's foundation and rallying support to break the 8-year cycle of power.

Boateng's victory not only underscores his triumph but also signifies a crucial milestone for the NPP as they navigate the intricate political landscape leading to the 2024 elections. His resolute stance on inclusivity and dialogue sets a precedent for fostering unity within the party ranks, crucial for steering the NPP towards its electoral objectives.