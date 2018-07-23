Pulse.com.gh logo
I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye


‘’That information is false and must be disregarded. It is coming from some faceless and disgruntled people. It is diversionary and must be treated with the contempt it deserves’’, he said.

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Ofosu-Kwakye has debunked rumours that he is running for National Youth Organiser of the NDC.

Ofosu-Kwakye says such rumours should be disregarded with contempt.

He made these comments after posters emerged online of him contesting for the position of Youth Organizer.

‘’That information is false and must be disregarded. It is coming from some faceless and disgruntled people. It is diversionary and must be treated with the contempt it deserves’’, he said.

The  former Minister has been in the news recently concerning allegations that he pocketed a bribe of $6m during the 2016 general elections.

In a leaked audio, former Electoral Commissioner Pauline Dadzawa is purported to have said that Ofosu-Kwakye pocketed $6m from a $12m that was meant to given to the EC as bribe to rig the 2016 general elections for the NDC.

According to her, he took half of the amount and gave the other half to the dismissed EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei when he realized that the NDC was going to lose the elections.

However, Ofosu Kwakye strongly denies the allegations and described them as “utter nonsense” in a post on Facebook.

