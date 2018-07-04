Pulse.com.gh logo
Ofosu Kwakye sues Dep EC Commissioner over $6m bribe allegations


Ofosu Kwakye sues Dep EC Commissioner over $6m bribe allegations

According to her, he took half of the amount and gave the other half to the dismissed EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei when he realized that the NDC was going to lose the elections.

  • Published:
Felix Ofosu Kwakye play

Felix Ofosu Kwakye
Former Deputy Minster of Information and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Ofosu Kwakye has sued ex-Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission Pauline Dadzawa for defamation.

In an audio that leaked last week, Pauline is purported to have said that Ofosu-Kwakye pocketed $6m from a $12m that was meant to given to the EC as bribe to rig the 2016 general elections for the NDC.



According to her, he took half of the amount and gave the other half to the dismissed EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei when he realized that the NDC was going to lose the elections.

However, Ofosu Kwakye strongly denies the allegations and described them as “utter nonsense” in a post on Facebook.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye play

Felix Ofosu Kwakye

 

He wrote: “Folks, ignore the claims made by one Pauline Dadzawa… that I kept part of money meant to be given to members of the Electoral Commission to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections.”

 

At no point before, during or after that election was I given any money to give to anyone at the Electoral Commission. It is a matter of regret that a senior official of such an important body will find it necessary to dabble in such petty and irresponsible gossip and in the process harm the reputations of innocent persons.

President Akufo-Addo fired the Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei and her two deputies for gross incompetence and breach of procurement laws last week.

