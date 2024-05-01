The campaign tour, which kicked off on April 30, 2024, saw Dr. Bawumia engaging with constituents and stakeholders in Dome-Kwabenya, interacting with residents from various communities to understand their concerns and aspirations.
Bawumia commences campaign tour of Dome-Kwabenya constituency
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commenced his campaign tour of the Dome-Kwabenya constituency as part of efforts to garner support ahead of the upcoming general elections.
Accompanied by party executives and supporters, Dr. Bawumia visited markets, and other public places to interact with traders, and residents, listening to their views on various issues affecting the constituency.
During the tour, Dr. Bawumia reiterated the NPP's commitment to addressing the needs of the people and implementing policies that would improve their livelihoods. He highlighted the party's achievements in the constituency and outlined plans for further development if allowed to serve another term.
The tour represents an opportunity for Dr. Bawumia to connect with the people, listen to their concerns, and reaffirm the party's commitment to serving their interests.
