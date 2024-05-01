Bawumia commences campaign tour of Dome-Kwabenya constituency

Accompanied by party executives and supporters, Dr. Bawumia visited markets, and other public places to interact with traders, and residents, listening to their views on various issues affecting the constituency.

During the tour, Dr. Bawumia reiterated the NPP's commitment to addressing the needs of the people and implementing policies that would improve their livelihoods. He highlighted the party's achievements in the constituency and outlined plans for further development if allowed to serve another term.