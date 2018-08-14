Pulse.com.gh logo
Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted in Dubai


  Published:
play

A Dubai-based Ghanaian businessman, Kennedy Agyapong, has been declared a wanted person.

He is wanted by the Police in Dubai.

Kennedy Agyapong is wanted by the security agencies for defrauding a Maid Services Agency in Dubai and to refund the money, according to reports by Kasapafmonline.

According to the 2016 Auditor-General's report, Kennedy Agyapong, a brother of two stranded Ghanaian ladies brought the ladies to be sold as maids after recruiting them from Ghana to the United Arab Emirates to serve as housemaids.

When his nefarious activities were discovered by the Dubai Police, Agyapong took to his heels, leaving the burden on the Ghanaian mission in Dubai to refund the money to the Maid Services Agency.

Briefing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over the issue, Director of Finance at the Foreign Affairs Minister, Bismack Amoako, said the activities of Kennedy Agyapong were brought to the attention of the mission and demanded a refund to the maid service agency.

The mission, he noted, had to make payments to the tune of AED 2,075.00 on behalf of the two stranded Ghanaians.

However, when Kennedy Agyapong was contacted, he refunded only AED1,000 on April 1, 2016, leaving a balance of AED1,075 which is still outstanding.

Agyapong, according to Bismarck Amoako, cannot be traced for the remaining amount.

"The man cannot be traced in Dubai, unfortunately. But the general thing is that we do have these incidents every now and then where the missions are called upon to discharge its duties since they are Ghanaian citizens but in this case, if you look at the outstanding balance, it is US$ 292. We’ve searched the whole of Dubai and can’t find him to come and refund that amount," he said.

