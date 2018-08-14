I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba

news

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abraham Amaliba has said that he will rather join terrorist group Al-Qaeda than join the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the NPP is worse than the world acclaimed terrorist organisation.

Amaliba, who said this on Citi TV, also chided President Akufo-Addo for deceiving Ghanaians with his numerous promises that he is not fulfilling.

“This is not a President you can trust because already he has not been able to provide for his promises and it makes it difficult for anyone to trust him", he said.

He said “I will rather join Al-Qaeda than the NPP.”

President Akufo-Addo on his 5-day tour of the Ashanti Region declared that his NPP government is fulfilling most of the promises they made to Ghanaians.

A claim Amaliba said is deceptive. “He said by the end of this year the Kumasi road would be improved. I ply the Kumasi road a lot to the North, I hope you will invite me by the end of this year, so I come here and have a chat about the road” he added.