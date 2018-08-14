Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba


Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba

Amaliba, who said this on Citi TV, also chided President Akufo-Addo for deceiving Ghanaians with his numerous promises that he is not fulfilling.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba play

Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abraham Amaliba has said that he will rather join terrorist group Al-Qaeda than join the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the NPP is worse than the world acclaimed terrorist organisation.

Amaliba, who said this on Citi TV, also chided President Akufo-Addo for deceiving Ghanaians with his numerous promises that he is not fulfilling.

READ ALSO: 'Vindictive' Amidu bad for Special Prosecutor job - Amaliba

“This is not a President you can trust because already he has not been able to provide for his promises and it makes it difficult for anyone to trust him", he said.

He said “I will rather join Al-Qaeda than the NPP.”

I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba play

I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba

 

President Akufo-Addo on his 5-day tour of the Ashanti Region declared that his NPP government is fulfilling most of the promises they made to Ghanaians.

A claim Amaliba said is deceptive. “He said by the end of this year the Kumasi road would be improved. I ply the Kumasi road a lot to the North, I hope you will invite me by the end of this year, so I come here and have a chat about the road” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Judgement Debt: Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means Judgement Debt Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means
Security Concerns: What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo? Security Concerns What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo?
Fraudulence: Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted Fraudulence Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted
Personality Profile: Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new Information Minister Personality Profile Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new Information Minister
Profile: What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful Profile What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful
Intervention: Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys Intervention Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus Security Analyst It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus
Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Fraudulence Kennedy Agyapong declared wantedbullet
2 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
3 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
4 Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amalibabullet
5 Austerity Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on...bullet
6 NDC Presidential Race Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are...bullet
7 Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of...bullet
8 NDC Elections I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 -...bullet
9 Vigilante Groups Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of...bullet
10 Kumasi Roads My critics ashamed because I'm...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo
Infrastructure Development We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo
NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho, others; says they are full of bitterness
President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race