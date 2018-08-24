Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

news

The war of words that has ensued between the camps of former President John Mahama and the presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin, is getting intense.

Bagbin, who is the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli Kaleo in the Upper West Region, has fired salvos again, accusing Mahama of appointing unqualified individuals to head sensitive positions during his tenure.

He specifically mentioned colleague MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, and Dr Edward Omane Boamah, as some people who were not fit to be selected for ministerial positions.

READ MORE: Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts

He told NDC delegates in the Volta Region last week that Okudzeto-Ablakwa, then Deputy Education Minister in charge of Tertiary, had ‘problems’ before he got his certificate from the university while Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah was a ‘stammerer,’ who should not have been the Communications Minister.

"We had very good materials in our last government but the placement was wrong. Look at my son-in-law Ablakwa -brilliant handsome young man but he had problems before he got his certificate at Legon. You recall they almost rusticated him" Bagbin fired.

He said "after he came to do his national service in Parliament and joined politics, he was made a Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Tertiary. (So for) the lecturers, what are you telling them? Some of these decisions affected us a lot."

Bagbin described Dr Omane Boamah as "an intelligent young man" but said his appointment was misplaced.

"I learnt from tradition that it’s not the chief that speaks, it’s the linguist and so when you are a leader, you must have a very good linguist,” he said, adding “when Prof (Atta Mills) was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist in charge of communications, when my brother John (Mahama) came to power, he substituted him for Dr Omane Boamah, who is a natural stammerer," he added.

Comparing Mahama to a "reckless driver", he claims the former president is one of them.

READ MORE: Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are against Mahama

He also described the administration of Mahama as an animal farm.

As the race for the presidential elections heats up in the party, Bagbin has raised doubt about his [Mahama] ability to perform if given the nod in 2020.

Out of the six who have shown interest in the topmost position of the party, Bagbin believes he is the party's best bet.