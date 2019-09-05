Chairman of the GPRTU, Kwame Kuma, in an interview with Citi FM said they will come up with new prices and make it official soon.

“We have already met with the Transport Minister about the increment. We visited the Minister but he was not available but if he comes we are going to meet and make sure that the new prices are released…There will definitely be an increment,” he said.

READ ALSO: Streetism: How the Ghanaian’s ‘generosity’ worsens it

Prices of petroleum products went up on Monday after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) directed the Oil Marketing Companies to start applying the revised Energy Sector Levies.

The NPA’s directive is as announced in the Supplementary Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah.

The increase is as a result of the Road Fund Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, as well as the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy increased up by about 20 percent.

Transport fares were last increased by the GPRTU in April 2017 by 15 percent.