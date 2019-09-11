The new fares cover transport operations involving inter-city (long distances), intra-city (Trotro) and cabs.

A release from the Road Transport Union said the increment is in line with the administrative instrument on public transport fares.

Trotro

Explaining the basis for the increment, the union said the various components that go into the running of commercial transport services have gone up.

The last time fares were increased was in January 2018.