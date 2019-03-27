He cried as he was given an account of how the accident happened by some of the survivors.

Asiamah visited the victims with his colleague Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta.

The two ministers who were accompanied by the Executive Director of the Ghana National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), May Obiri Yeboah and personnel from both Techiman and Kintampo Police Commands, also visited the accident scene at Ampomakrom in the Kintampo South District.

Narrating how it happened, one of the survivors said: "We were coming from Garu and somewhere along the line, we saw another vehicle climbing the hilly road. Our driver over sped to reach that vehicle and at a point in time tried overtaking it."

"From there, he continued speeding and when you caution him to exercise restraint, he tells you that he wants to pick some market women who trade in okro who were waiting for him. He even told us those who could not withstand the speed at which he was travelling could get off the vehicle."

"So after crossing the Police barrier, I saw him dozing off and has veered off the road but it was too late to save the situation. Our bus in the process, run into the incoming VVIP bus causing this avoidable accident”.

The team had on Monday also visited victims of the Ekumfi road crash which happened on the same Friday, March 22, 2019, at Trauma & Specialist Hospital, Winneba and the St. Luke Holy Family Hospital, Apam.

According to the Police, 59 lives have so far been lost through the Kintampo road crash out of which 39 got burnt.

53 people from both buses survived the road crash.