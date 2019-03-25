He said government will also underwrite the medical bills of the victims an accident occurred along the Ekumfi-Winneba highway in the Central Region involving a Metro Mass Transit bus and Yutong bus, reportedly leaving eight persons dead.

Speaking at press conference in Accra, the Minister reiterated government's decision to help reduce carnage on the roads.

“It is the reason why agencies like the National Road Safety Commission and the Police MTTD continue to receive support from central government to address road safety issues and also to tackle the major factors that contribute to road accidents in the country", he said.

Oppong Nkrumah also added that, "Government is also reviewing the road traffic regulations to address some implementation challenges, as well as incorporate innovations in the management of road transport services.”

On Friday, March 22, 2019, there was a deadly accident on the Techiman-Kintampo highway, when two buses– a Grandbird with registration number GT 5694-18 travelling from Garu to Kumasi and a VIP bus with registration number GT 3916-17– which were travelling from Accra to Bolgatanga collided head-on.

About 55 persons were confirmed dead, and 30 injured. A total of 35 out of the 55 who died were burnt beyond recognition