At least 35 persons who were burnt to death on Friday when two high occupancy commercial vehicles crashed head-on near Kintampo in the Bono East Region have been given mass burial.

Scores of passengers on two huge buses, one, a VVIP bus and the other, an old bus, perished in a ghastly head-on collision that happened on the Techiman-Kintampo road around 4 a.m. on Friday at Ampomakrom within the Pamdu Electoral Area of the Bono East Region.

While one of the buses got burnt completely after the crash, the other had one of its sides completely mangled and dislocated from the front side to the posterior.

Fifty-six persons were confirmed dead in the accident which was carrying a total of 108 passengers. Fifty-two others, including three children, suffered varied degrees of injuries.

Police and local government authorities say most of them were burnt beyond recognition, something that necessitated the mass burial at the Jema cemetery Saturday morning.

The burial supervised by the police, chiefs, sanitation and other local government officials, was attended by persons whose relatives were involved in the gory accident but could identify their bodies.

One of the buses was headed to the northern part of Ghana from Kumasi while the other was headed in the opposite direction.

The intensity of the collision caused the Kumasi-bound bus to spark fire killing the occupants.