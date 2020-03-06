Dr. Rowley is the guest of honour of this year's event which will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Mr. Laud Commey, Chairman in-charge of the Anniversary Planning Committee, in a media briefing in Kumasi, hinted that the Prime Minister would be hosted at a dinner by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.

Independence Day parade

He would also take advantage to interact with stakeholders while creating the platform for a strengthened bilateral relationship with Ghana.

The day of the anniversary is usually commemorated with a parade and march pass of the country's security forces, school children and different labor unions and civil society organisations.