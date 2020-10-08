This comes after 1045 out of 2763 candidates passed the 2020 Law School Entrance Examination.

The index numbers of the passed students were published by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC).

It will be recalled that 93% of the candidates failed the Ghana School of Law entrance exam last year, with only 128 students out of 1,820 candidates passing.

Ghana School of Law

Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, said the triple track system has become necessary due to the increase in the pass rate of candidates.

He explained that the school needs to maximize the use of its limited facility to make learning more efficient.

“It’s not even double track, its triple track if you want to use it, which is not a double track as you have in SHS,” Mr. Opoku Agyeman is quoted as saying by Myjoyonline.

“For example, students are supposed to have 24 hours per contact hours in a week. Meanwhile, if you add up, how many hours do you have in a week? Five days?

“You realise that students have been wasting time on campus doing nothing because we spread lectures, one in the morning, maybe one in the evening, the following day one in the morning, one in the evening. It’s waste of time.”

Explaining why many students passed the entrance exam this year, he said the COVID-19 pandemic afforded candidates ample time to study for the exam.