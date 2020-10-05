The latest development is a departure from the terrible pass rate in the 2019 edition.

The results which have just been released by the school show that 1045 students passed.

The rate of failure in the entrance exams has become a matter of national discussion prompting a promise of reforms in law education by the NDC flagbearer former President John Mahama.

In 2019, over 90 percent of students who sat for entrance examination failed to make the cut for admission.

Results showed that of the 1,820 candidates who sat for the entrance exams, only 128, representing 7 percent passed.

The mass failure was on the back of a similar failure in the Ghana Bar exams few months ago. More than 90 percent of the 727 students who wrote that exams failed, sparking agitation amongst the students.