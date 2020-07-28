According to the unions, the decrease in the fares will take effect from 1st August.

The leadership of various transport unions met in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, and agreed on the reduction.

They have consequently agreed to issue a communique to all member transport unions for them to implement the 10 percent reduction by Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr Kwame Kuma made this known.

He appealed to all drivers to comply with the new arrangement.

Transport fares were recently increased by 15% following a justification by transport operators that they were making losses because the COVID-19 protocol restricted them from loading to their full capacity because of the need to observe social distancing in vehicles.

Apart from fuel cost, the transport operators used social distancing to justify the need for an adjustment in transport fares.

Therefore following an agreement between the government and transport operators in respect of the reduction of passengers in public transport in line with social distancing protocols, fares were increased by 15 percent on July 11, 2020.