Turkey earthquake: Bawumia prays for Atsu, Asamoah Gyan, Ghana FA all react

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has also prayed for the survival of the Ghana winger who is currently missing following the earthquake.

Gyan shared a photo of Christian Atsu on Twitter, with prayer emojis.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also wished Christian Atsu luck in surviving the disaster, which has also threatened the life of Atsu’s club director Taner Savut.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, is reportedly among thousands of victims trapped under rubble following a terrific earthquake which occurred in Turkey during the early hours of Monday.

More than 2000 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria overnight.

Multiple reports from Turkey say a search and rescue operation is underway for Atsu who plays for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor.