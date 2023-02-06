The vice president asked for God’s protection for Atsu and all in the affected countries.
Turkey earthquake: Bawumia prays for Atsu, Asamoah Gyan, Ghana FA all react
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said his thoughts and prayers are with Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, all Ghanaians in Turkey and Syria and the people in those countries following the earthquake that has killed over 2000 people in Turkey where Atsu lives and plays football.
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has also prayed for the survival of the Ghana winger who is currently missing following the earthquake.
Gyan shared a photo of Christian Atsu on Twitter, with prayer emojis.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also wished Christian Atsu luck in surviving the disaster, which has also threatened the life of Atsu’s club director Taner Savut.
Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, is reportedly among thousands of victims trapped under rubble following a terrific earthquake which occurred in Turkey during the early hours of Monday.
More than 2000 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria overnight.
Multiple reports from Turkey say a search and rescue operation is underway for Atsu who plays for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor.
Two of his team-mates as well as members of the technical staff have already been rescued but Atsu is still missing.
