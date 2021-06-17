TUTAG to call off national strike on Friday

According to the union, their nationwide strike has been called off indefinitely.
The Tertiary Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has disclosed that they will return to the classrooms from tomorrow, Friday, June 18.
This decision was arrived at after a meeting by the leadership of TUTAG and the National Labour Commission (NLC).
In an interview with an Accra-based radio station, Citi FM, the National President of TUTAG, Dr. Michael Brigandi said they are optimistic the NLC will fulfill its promise to the group.
According to him, the NLC has given the government up to September 15, 2021, to meet their demands.
“The meeting went well. We went to the main issues. They admitted that all that our issues were genuine, because on the same issues they had given a ruling but that was not respected …..And they gave a timeline for the government to meet all the conditions from now up to 15th September, 2021”.
The Association began a partial nationwide strike on Monday, June 14, to demand the payment of their 2018/2019 Research arrears, negotiation of their conditions of service, among other issues.
