The suspects, Dr. Abdellah, the Director of Dr. Abdellah Herbal Home and his Research Assistant, Dr. Abdul Sarnad Bin Musa, were exposed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in his latest investigative pieces christened "corona quacks and thieves in Ghana" clearly an indication that some individuals are making gains from the deadly COVID-19.

The investigative piece by Anas exposed how the two quack doctors produced hundreds of bottles of the 'COVID-19 Cure' with fake FDA numbers on its labels during the lockdown period.

In the documentary, they attempted to sell 100 bottles of their concoction to the undercover team for GH¢150,000 and had stockpiled almost GH¢433,875 worth of fake cure products in total.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in a statement on Monday, June 29, 2020, signed by its Chief Executive, Delese Darko, said the unregistered products, which were being manufactured at Kojo Ashong, a village near Amasaman, had been falsely labeled to bear forged FDA registration number "FDB/TMP03709” on both products and also had March 2020 and March 2021 as their manufacturing and expiry dates respectively."

The action of the two the FDA said violated Sections 113(1) and 118(1) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

It added that FDA's visit to the manufacturing premises revealed that the products were being manufactured under unhygienic conditions, which was also in contravention of Section 115 (1b) of the same Act.

It added: "Moreover, results of laboratory analysis on the product conducted at the FDA's ISO 17025-2017 Accredited Laboratory revealed that the products do not meet the requirements of Total Aerobic Microbial Count and Total Yeast and Moulds Counts as per the British Pharmacopeia specifications which makes the products unsafe for use."