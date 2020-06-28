According to him, the explosive piece christened "corona quacks and thieves in Ghana" clearly an indication that some individuals are making gains from the deadly COVID-19.

The investigative piece is expected to bring to light the corrupt dealings regarding the pandemic and how certain individuals are making money off the virus.

Uncovering a COVID-19 scam worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The investigative piece will be premiered on Monday, June 29, 2020.

"Uncovering a COVID-19 scam worth tens of thousands of dollars. An investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and BBC Africa Eye. Coming, Monday 29th June #nothingstayshiddenforever. Anas and BBC Africa eye is set to release two investigations on how the bad guys are taking advantage of COVID-19 to commit crimes. The first one is on quacks scheduled for Monday," the TI Eye Team stated.