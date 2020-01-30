According to reports, the two were working in the midst of other illegal miners when the pit caved in.

Speaking to Citi FM after the incident the Dormaa Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Anthony Appiah said the bodies were found at the incident scene after they had information that a 'galamsey' pit has caved in.

According to him, the other illegal miners that were with the two deceased boys absconded.

He also stated that the bodies have been deposited at the Dormaa Presby mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Galamsey

"We had information that two boys went on illegal mining in some old 'galamsey' site, they went there and unfortunately some of the walls caved in on them and they died, it happened at Kyeremaso, they were with a team but the people absconded."

"The bodies were found at the site and when we inspected it there was no mark on them if they were assaulted, the bodies have been sent to Dormaa Presby mortuary for preservation and autopsy..."