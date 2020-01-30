The interment proceed with a Mass burial service at the Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Accra after the funeral.

The family will have a private burial for the late Elvina Nah Densua Mould at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at East Legon in Accra.

Alex Mould buries daughter Photo credit: myjoyonline

After being diagnosed with malaria during a vacation in Mauritius, Elvina Nah Densua Mould died on New Year.

She visited Mauritius Island on December 23, 2019, where she was diagnosed with malaria.

Alex Mould buries daughter Elvina Nah Densua Mould Photo credit: myjoyonline

Although she was given some treatment, the treatment was not successful, leading to her untimely death.

After news of his daughter’s death broke out, Alex Mould explained on social media that Nah Densua was quarantined after the discovery of her ailment, but the health agency in the Indian Ocean Island Country could not successfully treat it.

Joyce Mogtari Bawah

Also, his request for her to be transferred to London for treatment could not be granted because his daughter was quarantined.

Alex Mould buries daughter Photo credit: myjoyonline

Ivor Greenstreet Photo credit: myjoyonline