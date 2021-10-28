RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Two busted for allegedly trading with fake currency

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly trading in fake currency.

The suspects, Kenneth Anarfi, 51, and Philip Chorkson, (real name Francis Londiz), 37, the police said were arrested when they received a complaint that the two were driving a Ford Pick Up Truck with the registration number GE 9217-12 went to a shop.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command said on Friday, September 24, 2021, the Police received a complaint that two suspects driving a Ford Pick Up Truck with the registration number GE 9217-12 went to a shop at Tuba, a suburb of Accra to purchase electrical cables and other items valued at GH¢16,550.

According to her, the suspects paid the same in its dollar equivalent of US$2,600, however, the dollars were suspected to be fake currencies adding that the Police initiated a lookout for the suspects, and on Friday, October 22, 2021, at about 2:00 pm, they were intercepted around Tuba and arrested.

She said the real name of one of the suspects, Philip Chorkson is Francis Londiz.

A search was conducted in their house which led to the retrieval of items including, deep freezers, air conditioners, TV sets, 39 gallons of engine oil, bags of rice, tomato paste, and electrical cables, DSP Obeng stated.

She said other items include two laptops, boxes of nails, gas cylinders, fake US dollar notes, new head pans, frozen fish and chicken, and other products in large quantities suspected to be proceeds of their fraudulent engagements.

DSP Obeng stated that the Police have extended an invitation from members of the general public to help identify the suspects to reveal the remaining aspects of fraudulent operations perpetrated by the two suspects.

