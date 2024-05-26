Two more arrested in Somé SHS for allegedly stealing food items

On the evening of Friday, May 24, the bursar and matron were apprehended by some alumni and the assembly members while leaving the school premises. Food items were discovered in a bag and the trunk of a car.

Following these initial arrests, the Assistant Headmistress was also detained by the police for further inquiry.

The confiscated items included tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, among others, found in the matron’s possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest that this practice has been ongoing for a considerable time, and these arrests are expected to bring about significant change. The police have since visited the school to conduct investigations and have invited the storekeeper for questioning.

The four suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 27, 2024.