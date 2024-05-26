ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Two more arrested in Somé SHS for allegedly stealing food items

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Two additional staff of Some SHS, the assistant headmistress and a cook have been arrested alongside the matron and the bursar of Somé Senior High School in the Ketu South municipality.

Handcuffs (IndependentNG)
Handcuffs (IndependentNG)

They are suspected of being part of a cartel involved in stealing food items meant for students.

Recommended articles

On the evening of Friday, May 24, the bursar and matron were apprehended by some alumni and the assembly members while leaving the school premises. Food items were discovered in a bag and the trunk of a car.

Following these initial arrests, the Assistant Headmistress was also detained by the police for further inquiry.

The confiscated items included tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, among others, found in the matron’s possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest that this practice has been ongoing for a considerable time, and these arrests are expected to bring about significant change. The police have since visited the school to conduct investigations and have invited the storekeeper for questioning.

The four suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 27, 2024.

4o

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International

Don't think Ghanaians are gentle- Archbishop Duncan-Williams warns politicians

Hopeson Adorye

Court grants Hopeson Adorye a GH¢20,000 bail

Kayayeis

YEA launches initiative to upskill 5,000 Kayayeis

Samira Bawumia accident

Here are 5 times Ghanaian public officials have been involved in fatal accidents