Two "notorious criminals" burnt to death in Bolgatanga

Kojo Emmanuel

Some irate mob at Nyariga, a suburb of the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region did not take it likely with two suspected armed robbers.

Burnt motor

Pulse Ghana

It was too late for the two suspected robbers to be saved by good samaritans as they suffered severe burns and died in the process.

The deceased were identified as Yahaya Lawrence, an ex-convict, and Awudu Abdul Hakeem a.k.a. Hack.

Narrating how the incident began, the Public Affairs Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), David Fianko-Okyere, on April 17, 2021, at about 3:30 pm, they [Police] received a distress call to the effect that two suspected armed men attempted to rob a motorbike from a man.

He said the incident angered some people who witnessed it and subsequently set the suspects ablaze.

According to ASP Fianko-Okyere, the Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit swiftly proceeded to the crime scene and saw the partially burnt bodies of the suspects.

He stated that investigations showed that the two were "notorious criminals who have been terrorising residents of the area."

He explained to the Daily Graphic that one of the suspects, Abdul Hakeem was recently granted bail by the Bolgatanga District Court for allegedly possessing ammunition without authority.

The burnt bodies of the suspects have since been deposited at the Regional Hospital morgue at Bolgatanga.

