Two "notorious criminals" burnt to death in Bolgatanga

The deceased were identified as Yahaya Lawrence, an ex-convict, and Awudu Abdul Hakeem a.k.a. Hack.

Narrating how the incident began, the Public Affairs Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), David Fianko-Okyere, on April 17, 2021, at about 3:30 pm, they [Police] received a distress call to the effect that two suspected armed men attempted to rob a motorbike from a man.

He said the incident angered some people who witnessed it and subsequently set the suspects ablaze.

According to ASP Fianko-Okyere, the Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit swiftly proceeded to the crime scene and saw the partially burnt bodies of the suspects.

He stated that investigations showed that the two were "notorious criminals who have been terrorising residents of the area."

He explained to the Daily Graphic that one of the suspects, Abdul Hakeem was recently granted bail by the Bolgatanga District Court for allegedly possessing ammunition without authority.