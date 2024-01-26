A video captured the intense moment when the structure crumbled, trapping at least four firefighters on the top floor.
Two-storey building collapses on firefighters in Accra
In Accra, members of the Ghana National Fire Service narrowly escaped danger as a two-story building collapsed on them while attempting to extinguish a fire.
Onlookers, alarmed by the unfolding events, fled for safety.
The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred on January 24, 2024, in Westlands, West Legon, Accra.
Unfortunately, four officers were injured, with two in critical condition.
The GNFS in a statement said the unfortunate and perilous incident, injured four (4) firefighters from the Legon Fire station who were the first responders.
The incident occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 24, 2024.
Two (2) of the officers who are in critical condition are on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) at Legon, and are responding to treatment after being referred from Medifem Hospital.
The other two (2) Officers who suffered minor injuries have been treated and discharged.
It added that the Chief Fire Officer earlier this morning paid a visit to the injured officers at the UGMC, Legon and assured them of Management’s full support towards their swift and complete recovery.
