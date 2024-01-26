ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Two-storey building collapses on firefighters in Accra

Emmanuel Tornyi

In Accra, members of the Ghana National Fire Service narrowly escaped danger as a two-story building collapsed on them while attempting to extinguish a fire.

Ghana National Fire Service
Ghana National Fire Service

A video captured the intense moment when the structure crumbled, trapping at least four firefighters on the top floor.

Recommended articles

Onlookers, alarmed by the unfolding events, fled for safety.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred on January 24, 2024, in Westlands, West Legon, Accra.

Unfortunately, four officers were injured, with two in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GNFS in a statement said the unfortunate and perilous incident, injured four (4) firefighters from the Legon Fire station who were the first responders.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Two (2) of the officers who are in critical condition are on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) at Legon, and are responding to treatment after being referred from Medifem Hospital.

The other two (2) Officers who suffered minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

It added that the Chief Fire Officer earlier this morning paid a visit to the injured officers at the UGMC, Legon and assured them of Management’s full support towards their swift and complete recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana National Fire Service statement
Ghana National Fire Service statement Pulse Ghana



Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana procures modern train from Poland

Government secures 12 modern trains from Poland

ACP Dr Agordzor

Coup plot: High Court finds ACP Agordzo not guilty, acquits him and 2 others

Chairman Wontumi with Asantehene

Manhyia has not rescinded the summons issued to Chairman Wontumi — Report

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist