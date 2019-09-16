The collapsed students are among the disgruntled parents who registered their displeasures at the government, whose wards were turned away by authorities of the SHS.

The angry parents are pleading with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that their grievances are resolved.

Some parents, who stormed the Independence Square said they picked up the prospectus and got to the school only to be told by the authorities that the students, who were placed in the school under the Computerised School Selections Placement System (CSSPS) were wrongly placed; thus they should go back home.

