Two Supreme Court judges retire

Their retirement followed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, former Chief Justice, Justice Jones Victor Dotse, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, and Justice Agnes Dordzie who all left the bench.

More about Justice Nene Abayateye Amegatcher

Nene Amegatcher was among the seven-member panel hearing the 2020 election petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has over thirty years of experience as an attorney in Ghana. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Master of Laws Degree in Advanced Litigation and Dispute Resolution from the Nottingham Law School, UK, and also has a certificate in Commercial Dispute Resolution from the United States Department of Commerce.

Pulse Ghana

From 1987 to 1989, and from 1993 to 1995, Justice Amegatcher served as Bar Association Secretary for the Greater-Accra Region, and the Assistant Secretary of the Ghana Bar Association respectively.

More about Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey

He has been an active justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana since his appointment in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his appointment as justice of the Supreme Court, he was an associate professor at the University of Ghana Faculty of Law.

Kotey became a lecturer at the University of Ghana in 1981. While a lecturer at the university, he worked as a Solicitor and Advocate at Azinyo Chambers in 1982.

Pulse Ghana

In 1999 he worked as a consultant at Kotey and Associates until 2007 when he was appointed Chief Executive of the Ghana Forestry Commission.