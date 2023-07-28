ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Two Supreme Court judges retire

Emmanuel Tornyi

Two Justices of the Supreme Court have bowed out of service.

Justice Nene Abayateye Amegatcher and Justice Nii Ashie Kotey
Justice Nene Abayateye Amegatcher and Justice Nii Ashie Kotey

They are Justice Nene Amegatcher and Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey

Recommended articles

Their retirement followed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, former Chief Justice, Justice Jones Victor Dotse, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, and Justice Agnes Dordzie who all left the bench.

Nene Amegatcher was among the seven-member panel hearing the 2020 election petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has over thirty years of experience as an attorney in Ghana. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Master of Laws Degree in Advanced Litigation and Dispute Resolution from the Nottingham Law School, UK, and also has a certificate in Commercial Dispute Resolution from the United States Department of Commerce.

Justice Nene Amegatcher
Justice Nene Amegatcher Pulse Ghana

From 1987 to 1989, and from 1993 to 1995, Justice Amegatcher served as Bar Association Secretary for the Greater-Accra Region, and the Assistant Secretary of the Ghana Bar Association respectively.

He has been an active justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana since his appointment in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his appointment as justice of the Supreme Court, he was an associate professor at the University of Ghana Faculty of Law.

Kotey became a lecturer at the University of Ghana in 1981. While a lecturer at the university, he worked as a Solicitor and Advocate at Azinyo Chambers in 1982.

Justice Nii Ashie Kotey
Justice Nii Ashie Kotey Pulse Ghana

In 1999 he worked as a consultant at Kotey and Associates until 2007 when he was appointed Chief Executive of the Ghana Forestry Commission.

He was dean of the University of Ghana Faculty of Law from 2003 to 2007 and from 2005 to 2007 he served as the acting director of the Ghana School of Law.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paul Adom-Otchere

$800k out of the $1m stolen from Cecilia Dapaah belongs to her late brother – Adom-Otchere

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Politicians are thieves — Social media reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Waters Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

Special Prosecutor arrests Cecilia Dapaah over $1m stolen money

CAB

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah resigns from office