They were arrested for defying an order by the school authorities to vacate the campus.

The Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC) after the protest closed down the school indefinitely.

It follows three days of violent demonstrations by some students on the North and the Central campuses in Winneba over recent happenings in the university.

Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamina Duncan told the media that: "On the advice of the Regional Security Council, we cannot allow the university to be in session."

"Our report is this: every passing day, the level of insecurity increases or escalates," he added.

Some aggrieved students staged a protest on campus to register their displeasure against the dismissal of some senior staff of the school by the Vice Chancellor.

Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh and Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Duku were sacked by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Reverend Father Prof Anthony Afful-Broni for gross misconducts.

In the dismissal letters, Professor Afful-Broni wrote:

"The Disciplinary Board set up at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor to further investigate your conduct in respect of court action you initiated together with six other staff who were asked to step aside established the following:

"You did not exhaust the internal structures of the University for settling disputes before proceeding to court."

"You used the institutional time to go to court without seeking official permission."