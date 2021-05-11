RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Uber and Bolt drivers hit the streets to protest over poor fares

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Online Drivers Union of Ghana, which consists of Uber and Bolt drivers, has hit the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti region to demonstrate.

Uber and Bolt drivers hit the streets to protest over poor fares
Uber and Bolt drivers hit the streets to protest over poor fares

A report by Asaase Radio said the drivers accused ride-hailing companies of not looking out for their welfare, describing their treatment as “modern-day slavery”.

According to them, the companies have contributed to their reduced sales by reducing trip fares for customers.

The group noted that their daily sales were taking a massive hit due to the recent hike in fuel prices in the country.

Uber and Bolt drivers hit the streets to protest over poor fares
Uber and Bolt drivers hit the streets to protest over poor fares

Marching through the streets of Kumasi, some of the drivers held placards with various inscriptions to express their displeasure.

They threatened to continue the strike until their concerns are duly addressed by the ride-hailing companies.

The government announced a number of taxes to be imposed on Ghanaians during the reading of the 2021 budget.

These taxes include a COVID-19 Health Levy; 1% increase in National Health Insurance Levy and 1% increase in flat VAT rate.

There is also an increase in fuel prices to take care of excess power capacity charges, as well as Sanitation and Pollution Levy [10%].

Meanwhile, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has also served notice of an imminent increase in the prices of their goods.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

