The 23-year-old was reported to be a final year Geological Engineering student of the University.

The suspect is reported to have committed the crime after his victim, Thomas Kwame Danso was unable to pay a GH¢1,200 debt, and the deceased Toyota Corolla vehicle could not be traced since July 12, 2020.

He as arrested at Nyinahini upon a tipoff where he later led the police to a thick forest near Nkawie/Toase in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality to recover the body of the deceased.

Emmanuel, in the company of an accomplice who is on the run, allegedly lured the deceased to a deserted area on the Toase Nkawie road where he was later found dead.

The management of the school in a statement explained that according to its records, the suspect, Awuah did not register for the 1st and 2nd semesters of the year 2018/2019 academic year. He again did not register for the 1st and 2nd semester of 2019/2020 academic year. He did not defer his programme, neither did he indicate any reasons for abandoning his programme of study at the University.

It said "Per the university's regulations, a student who abandons his course for one full academic year without any cause ceases to be a student of the university. In this case, the said student abandoned his course for two academic years and can therefore not be referred to as a KNUST final year student."