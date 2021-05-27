UEW confers honorary doctorate degrees on Prof. Mike Oquaye and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

These exceptional personalities have contributed significantly to the nation's education from different perspectives in the functional areas with which they were entrusted.

As an accomplished academic, Prof. Oquaye has researched and published extensively on good governance, conflict resolution, political education, decentralisation, gender issues, military adventurism in politics, NGOs, rural development, and human rights.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh heralded bold commitment in spearheading reforms in the educational sector. Key government achievements in the educational sector such as the flagship Free SHS, the introduction of the Double Track System, and free meals for first cycle institutions have all been successfully implemented during his tenure as the Sector Minister.

In a speech delivered on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Opare relayed the President's commendation to the Management of UEW for recognising the contributions and distinguished services of Rt. Hon. Rev. Prof. Oquaye and Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to mother Ghana and humanity.

"I commend the Management of the University of Education, Winneba for organising this memorable Congregation. I was delighted when I received the invitation and saw the personalities to be honoured at this special occasion," she indicated.

She praised the Management of UEW for showing the way in the ingenious use of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for the many infrastructural projects it had embarked on to create access and a better learning environment for students and staff.

She also applauded the University for the creative approach in harnessing the talents of staff and students in the ceremony, stressing that it was something worth emulating.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of UEW, Prof. Obeng Mireku congratulated the Government for actualising its touted promise of providing free Senior High School education for all Ghanaians.

He said: "The upcoming academic year will witness the admission of the first batch of SHS students from the Double Track System which was introduced by this government a few years ago."

Prof. Mireku indicated the Governing Council's continuous support for all the measures and interventions initiated by the Management of UEW to improve and expand infrastructure to absorb the large numbers that would qualify for admission.

"It is our hope and aspiration that the University shall continue to wax stronger in the pursuit of its strategic objectives, vision, and mission," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni expressed UEW’s gratitude to the President of Ghana for his unflinching support to the University in building a globally renowned centre of excellence for teacher education.

"To all our dignitaries, your interest and support in education strengthen our resolve to keep working hard, fully convinced that universities play critical roles in building societies in fundamental ways. As an academic community, we conscientiously remind ourselves of the power of education to profoundly change our world. This is because education can, and does break intergenerational life cycles. It rewrites the life scripts of people of all races, ages, cultures, and religions. For these great reasons, we are determined to continue dedicating our lives to our nation through holistic education," the Vice-Chancellor stated.