This was after an agreement was reached between the Government of Ghana and the University of Ghana.

Per an agreement between the two parties, government will take 60 percent shares of the facility with the University reserving 40.

Addressing the government assurances committee at the centre Friday, CEO for the facility Dr. Darius Osei disclosed the hospital will be fully operational in 2021.

“The ownership composition is the government is having 60% shares and the university is having 40% shares. There is supposed to be a board where the university will provide 5 members and the government will have six members. I’m sure there will be a legislative instrument that will provide the composition of the membership here so than not anybody can be on the board”.

Legon hospital

The $217 million University of Ghana medical centre which was constructed by the Mahama administration has not been operational. A tussle between the University Authorities and the Ministry of health over who has the right to manage the facility has protracted the opening of the facility.

The 650-bed facility is the first of its kind in West Africa and second to only a few hospitals in South Africa. The then Government secured a loan facility from Harpo Alim Bank of Israel for the project.