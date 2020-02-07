This gesture, according to her, is to enable effective policing and help curb crime in the constituency.

In a post on social media, the NDC MP underscored the importance of the police service to citizens.

She wrote: "The police play a significant role in ensuring that we go about our duties safely without looking over our shoulders. Therefore, we all need to support them in various ways for effective policing duties."

Zanetor motorbikes

The first term MP donated 7 motorcycles to 4 police stations within the constituency.

Check out her post below