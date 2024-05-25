UG students lament over poor state of refurbished halls

Some students have questioned and complained about the effectiveness of renovations after some halls Dr. Hilla Limann, Alexander Kwapong, Elizabeth Frances Sey, and Jean Nelson Aka halls still bear significant damages after the renovation

The University’s management, however, explained that the hostels have structural issues that cause flooding during heavy rainfall, and the university is working to address these problems.

According to the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, stated that the government was responsible for financing and overseeing the renovation works, and the university had no control over the scope of the project.

“Renovations were overseen by the ministry. The university had nothing to do with any money coming in. There was an LOC in place that oversaw all the arrangements of the games. Normally when there are heavy rains, not all the halls but some parts of some of the halls flood.

“This is mainly because of the storm drains. If you notice the roots from Madina to Tetteh Quarshie and Airport were seriously flooded because of the storm drains and they are connected to the University’s drainage system so once the storm drains overflow, then that backwash comes to Legon. It doesn’t flood just the halls, but the roads too.”

“So, we are working with the PDSMD department, thus, the department responsible for structural issues on campus. Apart from the storm drains, some structural issues have to be addressed so the university is very concerned.”