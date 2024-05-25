UG students lament over poor state of refurbished halls

The refurbishment, which was intended to improve living conditions and provide a more comfortable environment for students, has instead led to a wave of complaints. Students have reported problems ranging from structural deficiencies to inadequate amenities, raising concerns about the quality and oversight of the renovation work.
University of Ghana (UG) students have expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of recently refurbished halls of residence, citing numerous issues that have emerged since the renovations were completed.
Some students have questioned and complained about the effectiveness of renovations after some halls Dr. Hilla Limann, Alexander Kwapong, Elizabeth Frances Sey, and Jean Nelson Aka halls still bear significant damages after the renovation
The University’s management, however, explained that the hostels have structural issues that cause flooding during heavy rainfall, and the university is working to address these problems.
According to the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, stated that the government was responsible for financing and overseeing the renovation works, and the university had no control over the scope of the project.
“Renovations were overseen by the ministry. The university had nothing to do with any money coming in. There was an LOC in place that oversaw all the arrangements of the games. Normally when there are heavy rains, not all the halls but some parts of some of the halls flood.
“This is mainly because of the storm drains. If you notice the roots from Madina to Tetteh Quarshie and Airport were seriously flooded because of the storm drains and they are connected to the University’s drainage system so once the storm drains overflow, then that backwash comes to Legon. It doesn’t flood just the halls, but the roads too.”
“So, we are working with the PDSMD department, thus, the department responsible for structural issues on campus. Apart from the storm drains, some structural issues have to be addressed so the university is very concerned.”
Meanwhile, UG Enterprise Limited has also denied claims that the Sports Ministry paid the company to carry out preparatory work at the halls in anticipation of the Africa Games after the Sports Ministry clarified that the contract with the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited did not include repair works on leaking ceilings, as speculated.