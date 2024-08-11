ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Unemployed Graduate Nurses and Midwives Association honours Ministry of Health's director

Sammy Danso Eghan

The 2020 batch of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association has honoured the Chief Director of Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam.

MoH
MoH

The recognition, announced on August 11, 2024, through the Ministry of Health's social media channels, commended Alhaji Hafiz Adam for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the health sector.

Recommended articles

The citation highlighted the Chief Director's significant contributions towards advancing healthcare in Ghana, fostering a healthier and more resilient society.

However, the incident has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users jesting about the recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

@benmintahx stated, "This country is still running on MS-DOS operating system while expecting output of Mac iOS latest version. Mediocrity at the highest level."

@AnsahDavidKwam2 wrote, "Yehowa... Unemployed nurses and midwives association presenting a citation to a chief director who isn't making any effort to provide them with employment opportunities?Wow.. Standards have indeed fallen".

@callme_Rashad inquired, "Graduate unemployed nurses did what?".

@alomolion22 also jested, "I don't see anything wrong with them presenting a citation to the man. The 2021 and 2022 batch might present him a car".

ADVERTISEMENT
MoH recruitment communique
MoH recruitment communique Pulse Ghana

The communique dated 26th July, 2024, stated that recruitment for fifteen thousand, two hundred (15,200) nurses and midwives would commence on Monday, 5th August, 2024.

The statement said qualified applicants are required to submit their applications through the Ministry of Health's online portal at https://hr.moh.gov.gh and the deadline for submission is Friday, 23rd August 2024 at 6:00 pm, and emphasised the transparency and fairness of the process.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Calls on tree (File photo)

Residents of Wawasua in Sunyani climb trees to make calls

Ketu South residents hold protest over outrageous electricity bills

Ketu South residents hold protest over outrageous electricity bills

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame and Ato Forson

Attorney General appeals Ato Forson, Jakpa's acquittal at Supreme Court

Accra College of Education Theft Case

Accra College of Education 3rd-year student caught with 'stolen' laptop, phones