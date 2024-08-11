Unemployed Graduate Nurses and Midwives Association honours Ministry of Health's director

The citation highlighted the Chief Director's significant contributions towards advancing healthcare in Ghana, fostering a healthier and more resilient society.

However, the incident has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users jesting about the recognition.

@benmintahx stated, "This country is still running on MS-DOS operating system while expecting output of Mac iOS latest version. Mediocrity at the highest level."

@AnsahDavidKwam2 wrote, "Yehowa... Unemployed nurses and midwives association presenting a citation to a chief director who isn't making any effort to provide them with employment opportunities?Wow.. Standards have indeed fallen".

@callme_Rashad inquired, "Graduate unemployed nurses did what?".

@alomolion22 also jested, "I don't see anything wrong with them presenting a citation to the man. The 2021 and 2022 batch might present him a car".

The Ministry of Health announced recruitment of nurses and midwives into the health sector in July.

The communique dated 26th July, 2024, stated that recruitment for fifteen thousand, two hundred (15,200) nurses and midwives would commence on Monday, 5th August, 2024.