Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives refutes malicious claims against its leadership

However, in a statement, the leadership of the UPNMG vehemently refuted the claims, describing them as malicious.

“We want to state emphatically that, the faceless individual who could not reveal his identity has never been a member of the UPNMG and obviously knows nothing about the activities of the union but is rather on a fruitless mission to destroy the hard-earned reputation built by the organization over the years to satisfy his pay masters,” a section of the statement said.

Meanwhile, the UPNMG went ahead to outline some of the intervention schemes it has rolled out for its members.

“The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives Ghana is the first trade Union within our noble profession to have instituted a loan scheme for members and this loan is running at 11%.

“Anyone who speaks ill of this initiative must definitely be considered an enemy of the profession because this has been a life-saving policy that has helped thousands of Nurses and Midwives across this country. Interestingly, they are now saying the interest rate is high when they initially said it wasn’t even possible to run such a scheme for members less than a year ago.

The statement added: “Apart from the loan scheme, the Union is again the first to commence a hire purchase for members and that has been running since its inception in May 2020. Again, we can boast of being the first ever union within our profession to insure all our members at no extra cost. That means no members any extra money for this insurance policy.

“The union behind these malicious claims has been in existence for the past 60 years and has done nothing for nurses and midwives. Our presence has since kept the kitchen boiling and has made life very uncomfortable for them, and hence these calculated attempts to dirty the name of the union.”

See the full statement below: