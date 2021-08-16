Universities Strike: Court fines UTAG GH¢ 3,000 for wasting its time

Lawyers of UTAG told the Court that they had hoped the elaborate processes could be dispensed of, given the urgency of the situation.

The court also advised the National Labour Commission (NLC), and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), to settle the stalemate over their industrial action out of Court.

The Labour Commission declared UTAG’s strike as illegal and went ahead to secure an injunction to stop the association.

Pulse Ghana

Presiding Judge, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, on Monday, August 16, 2021, urged the parties to re-evaluate their positions on the matter and consider returning to the negotiation table.