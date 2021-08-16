According to the Labour Court 1 Division, UTAG wasted the court’s time by its inability to complete the processes for the hearing of the case.
Universities Strike: Court fines UTAG GH¢ 3,000 for wasting its time
An Accra High Court has slapped the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) with a fine of GHS 3000 for its negligence in a case against it by the National Labour Commission (NLC).
Lawyers of UTAG told the Court that they had hoped the elaborate processes could be dispensed of, given the urgency of the situation.
The court also advised the National Labour Commission (NLC), and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), to settle the stalemate over their industrial action out of Court.
The Labour Commission declared UTAG’s strike as illegal and went ahead to secure an injunction to stop the association.
Presiding Judge, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, on Monday, August 16, 2021, urged the parties to re-evaluate their positions on the matter and consider returning to the negotiation table.
The NLC and UTAG have only two days to act on the advice before Wednesday, August 19, 2021, when the Court is expected to reconvene to determine the way forward.
