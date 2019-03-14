The protests have resulted in the demolition of the Junior Common Room, the windscreen of the Students Representative Council bus and a notice board.

Reports indicate that the police shot a couple of warning shots in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

The students are demanding the return of a number of dismissed lecturers and the immediate dismissal of the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni.

In the dismissal letters, Professor Afful-Broni wrote:

“The Disciplinary Board set up at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor to further investigate your conduct in respect of court action you initiated together with six other staff who were asked to step aside established the following:"

"You did not exhaust the internal structures of the University for settling disputes before proceeding to court."