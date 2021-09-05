In West Africa, it is ranked second, behind the Gaston Berger University in Senegal but ranked fifth in Africa.
University of Ghana named Ghana's most beautiful tertiary institution – Report
The University of Ghana has been named the most beautiful campus in the country according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University for Development Studies, and the University of Education, Winneba, were all absent in this ranking of top ten tertiary institutions that provides its students with a serene environment for members of its community.
“Its architecture is a real strongpoint, the beaming white walls and red roofs pair well with the plants, trees and flowers growing on campus. The Balme Library is the nucleus of the campus and is regarded as one of the best libraries in West Africa, complete with a freshwater pond."
The university has been featured as a backdrop in many films and TV programmes, including the Ghanaian hit series Sun City,” the ranking said concerning the University of Ghana.
Management of the University of Ghana, under the leadership of Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu as Vice-Chancellor, took intentional steps to beautify the environment.
Africa’s top 10 most beautiful universities:
The University of Cape Town, South Africa
Stellenbosch University, South Africa
University of Pretoria, South Africa
Gaston Berger University, Senegal
University of Ghana, Ghana
Obafemi Awolowo University,
Nigeria University of Lagos, Nigeria
Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria
Uganda Christian University, Uganda
Covenant University, Nigeria
