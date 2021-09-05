University of Ghana named Ghana's most beautiful tertiary institution – Report

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University for Development Studies, and the University of Education, Winneba, were all absent in this ranking of top ten tertiary institutions that provides its students with a serene environment for members of its community.

“Its architecture is a real strongpoint, the beaming white walls and red roofs pair well with the plants, trees and flowers growing on campus. The Balme Library is the nucleus of the campus and is regarded as one of the best libraries in West Africa, complete with a freshwater pond."

The university has been featured as a backdrop in many films and TV programmes, including the Ghanaian hit series Sun City,” the ranking said concerning the University of Ghana.

Management of the University of Ghana, under the leadership of Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu as Vice-Chancellor, took intentional steps to beautify the environment.

Africa’s top 10 most beautiful universities:

The University of Cape Town, South Africa

Stellenbosch University, South Africa

University of Pretoria, South Africa

Gaston Berger University, Senegal

University of Ghana, Ghana

Obafemi Awolowo University,

Nigeria University of Lagos, Nigeria

Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria

Uganda Christian University, Uganda