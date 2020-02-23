University of Ghana opens isolation centers for suspected coronavirus patients

The centres will also serve as quarantine areas for the University's students and staff returning from China.

The move, according to the university, is part of detection and diagnosis containment actions it is undertaking amidst the outbreak.

The university has formed a Joint Emergency Response Team (UG ERT) with personnel from its health services department and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to detect, diagnose and contain any possible outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

In addition, says it has increased awareness of the disease with the display of awareness information and distribution of leaflets and posters to educate students and staff on preventive and reporting procedures in the university community.

Meanwhile, all 15 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ghana tested negative. Globally, 78,000 cases coronavirus have been record with death toll around 2,464. So far, 23, 281 people have recovered from the virus.

The Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital has been dedicated as coronavirus centers by the Ministry of Health.

