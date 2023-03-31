Unknown gunmen shoot Mujipe chief to death, his son in critical condition at hospital

It is reported that the 75-year-old Mujipewura and his son were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at his palace.

A source at the Savannah Regional Police Command is reported as saying that the slain traditional leader’s body has been deposited at the mortuary while his injured son is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Reports say there has been an outstanding land dispute between the deceased, Mujipewura and Kakpadewura in which the Kakpande chief claimed ownership of Mujipe.

A clash between the two traditional leaders and their communities about two years ago resulted in the loss of several lives and properties.

The late Yagbonwura Professor Sulemana Tuntumba Bore Essa I intervened in the dispute before his death weeks ago.

Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril who happens to be the chairman Regional Security Council described the incident as criminal and barbaric. He vowed that the perpetrators would be fished out and arrested to face the rigours of the law.

“This is unimaginable and barbaric. Killing a fellow human being is nothing but criminal. This case is a purely criminal matter and must be handled to the core. The perpetrators must be found and made to pay for their actions,” myjoyonlin.com quotes Jibril as saying.