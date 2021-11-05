Unvaccinated Ghanaian passport holders may not travel on a B1/B2 visa to the US

According to the United States government, the new travel requirements are expected to “protect public health, while providing consistent guidance around the world”.

“There is no exception for Ghanaian tourist and business travellers (B1/B2). Ghanaian tourist and business travellers using any “B” visa must show proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test administered within three days of departure”.

Also, the “Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those approved or authorised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation (WHO).”

However, “children between the ages of 2 and 17 are not required to be vaccinated but must have a pre-departure COVID-19 test. If a child is travelling with a fully vaccinated adult, proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a sample taken within three days before departure is required.”

Ghana, however, falls under countries within the limited exception bracket.

“Under this exception, which will be reviewed every 90 days, unvaccinated travellers may enter with non-tourist visas using their Ghanaian passport but will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test administered within one day of travel to the United States before boarding.”

